Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$710.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.75 and a twelve month high of C$30.53.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,212,697.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,687,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,477,504.01. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 245,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,867.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

