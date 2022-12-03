Dundas Partners LLP Invests $195,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 176.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ POWI opened at $79.03 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

