Dundas Partners LLP Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,530 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.3% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

