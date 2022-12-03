E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,401,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 3,486,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,517.7 days.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of ENAKF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $9.76. 2,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

