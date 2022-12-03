Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $163.31 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $174.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

