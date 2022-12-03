Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.43. 71,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,745. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $15.37.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.