Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.81. 32,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,785. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

