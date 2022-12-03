Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EVG traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.81. 32,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,785. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
