Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

ETV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 183,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

