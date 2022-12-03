Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $151.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

