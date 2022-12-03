Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 15,109 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

