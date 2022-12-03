Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.64 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

