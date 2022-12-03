Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,470,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 18.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $602.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $554.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

