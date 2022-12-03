Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in November

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,320.0 days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

EPWDF remained flat at $15.01 during trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

About Electric Power Development

(Get Rating)

See Also

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power Business, Overseas Business, Electric Power-Related Business, and Other Business segments. It also produces wood fuel and other biomass fuels; and generates and transmits electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.