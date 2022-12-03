Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $197,745.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $10,377,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $226,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $1,811,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

