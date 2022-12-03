Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eltek Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

