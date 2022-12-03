Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,352,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 1,791,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.7 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EDVMF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDVMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 2,400 ($28.71) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$35.75 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

