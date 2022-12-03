Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Energy Transition Minerals stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 301,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Energy Transition Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Transition Minerals (GDLNF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.