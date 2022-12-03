Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transition Minerals stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 301,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Energy Transition Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

