Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Engie from €18.30 ($18.87) to €18.20 ($18.76) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Engie from €19.50 ($20.10) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Engie from €18.00 ($18.56) to €18.50 ($19.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Engie from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

ENGIY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.24. 116,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,730. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

