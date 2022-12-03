Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Entegris by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $155.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

