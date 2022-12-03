Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for 1.7% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $137,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after acquiring an additional 581,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.