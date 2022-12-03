Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EPOKY. Barclays dropped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 162 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

