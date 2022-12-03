Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells $51,965.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $691.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.21.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

