Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn $7.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.84. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.79 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Shares of LLY opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.22. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

