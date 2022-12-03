Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 866,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 764.6 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

ETTYF stock remained flat at $22.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETTYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

