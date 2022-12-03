Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $19.37 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $94.08 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.37 or 0.00114205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,960.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00453541 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022297 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00861371 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00651905 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00245448 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00270290 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
