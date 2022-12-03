ETHPoW Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $415.84 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00022802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $415.84 million and approximately $37.99 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.03 or 0.06338251 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00507359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.63 or 0.30592568 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,412,893 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,309,783.04993 with 107,405,299.04993 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.88498739 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $49,007,574.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

