Exos Asset Management LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW)

Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 946,015 shares in the last quarter.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

