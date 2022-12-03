Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,800 A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $977,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,790,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,260,000.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

ASCBU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.15.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

