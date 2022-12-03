Exos Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

European Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

European Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

About European Biotech Acquisition

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on business in the life sciences industry in Europe.

