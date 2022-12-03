Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNAC. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 288,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 106,962 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 691,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,950 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,581,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

