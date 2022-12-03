Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Shares of FICO opened at $621.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $637.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.94.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.