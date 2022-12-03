Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 21,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $394.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.38. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Vernon bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,993.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,275 shares of company stock worth $140,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

