FidoMeta Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191.11 Million (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.11 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01274077 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

