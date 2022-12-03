Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in November

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLMNF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.93) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($42.27) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $30.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

