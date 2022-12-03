Filecoin Market Cap Hits $1.48 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $81.01 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00026317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 330,933,376 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

