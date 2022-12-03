Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 234,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFLWF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 10,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488. Fire & Flower has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

