Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 234,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.7 days.
Fire & Flower Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFLWF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 10,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488. Fire & Flower has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.
Fire & Flower Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fire & Flower (FFLWF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.