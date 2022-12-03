Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,983,300 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 5,399,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

FCUUF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 171,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Fission Uranium has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $444.80 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

