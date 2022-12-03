flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,684.0 days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF remained flat at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. flatexDEGIRO has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNNTF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on flatexDEGIRO from €9.30 ($9.59) to €10.10 ($10.41) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($25.77) to €18.50 ($19.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

