FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.03 and last traded at $45.07. Approximately 666,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,612,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GUNR. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

