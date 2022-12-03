Flow (FLOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.04 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00006372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $17.04 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.06126335 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00497439 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.98 or 0.29994433 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

