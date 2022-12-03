Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.07

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 1485215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

