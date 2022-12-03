Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $15,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

AMPH stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

