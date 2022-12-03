Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $15,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %
AMPH stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.71.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
