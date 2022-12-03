Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIAC opened at $10.13 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIAC. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 1,524.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

