Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 113.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 19.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,139 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Foot Locker by 61.2% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 10,111 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Cowen raised their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Foot Locker Stock Up 2.2 %

FL opened at $40.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

