Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 361,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Forian by 993.9% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 545,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Forian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 116,676 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forian by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Forian alerts:

Forian Stock Performance

Shares of FORA stock remained flat at $2.94 during trading hours on Friday. 9,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. Forian has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forian ( NASDAQ:FORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Forian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.