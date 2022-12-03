Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

