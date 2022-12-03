Frax Share (FXS) Tops One Day Volume of $2.17 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $78.67 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00028645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

