freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.65) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.35) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of FNTN opened at €21.11 ($21.76) on Wednesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($33.94). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.97.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

