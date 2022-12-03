Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($34.33) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($31.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($47.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €27.05 ($27.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.88. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($82.47).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

