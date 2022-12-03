fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,750,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 47,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,350,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,662. fuboTV has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 13.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 49.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after acquiring an additional 262,198 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in fuboTV by 30.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 102,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

